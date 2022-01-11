55I LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 804.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,161 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,893,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

