55I LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

55I LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

HON opened at $213.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

