55I LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

55I LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $199.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day moving average of $187.26. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.