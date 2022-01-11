5,108 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,225,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after buying an additional 325,945 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 68.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $2,114,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,244,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

