$5.48 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $5.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $17.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.97 billion to $23.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

NEE stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.29. 11,228,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,047,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

