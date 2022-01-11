$333.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to post sales of $333.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.30 million to $349.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

