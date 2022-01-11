$33.18 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce sales of $33.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $34.36 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $32.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

