3,216 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

VFH opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $101.69.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

