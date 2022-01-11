$32.50 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $32.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.71. 20,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $619.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,295,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.