$3.24 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $13.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $176.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

