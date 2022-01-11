$22.03 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce $22.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.10 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $87.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. 3,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.