$214.71 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce sales of $214.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.21 million to $305.20 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12,311%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $497.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.87 million to $587.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,834. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,697,195. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

