21,394 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after buying an additional 1,558,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,303,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNL opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

