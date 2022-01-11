$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $18.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.25 million to $20.73 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $17.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $74.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 148,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,532. The company has a market cap of $551.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.