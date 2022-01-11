132,000 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.