12,708 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. 191,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,461,885. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

