12,619 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 200,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

