12,077 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $249.47 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average of $243.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

