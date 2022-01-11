11,624 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE SLQT opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

