10,955 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

NYSE IVZ opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.