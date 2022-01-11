107,600 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 107,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $7,029,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Portman Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $74,608,000. Portland Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. 230,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,502,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.