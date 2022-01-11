$1.49 EPS Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,979. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

