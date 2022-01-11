-$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 244.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($7.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.61) to ($2.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $608,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.57.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.