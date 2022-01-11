$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.38. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.00. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

