$1.16 EPS Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

