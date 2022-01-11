$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $147.86. The stock had a trading volume of 271,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,915. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

