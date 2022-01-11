$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IRM opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.