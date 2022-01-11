$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

