$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $834.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

ALGN stock traded up $10.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $559.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,073. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $646.53 and its 200-day moving average is $656.59.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 185.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after acquiring an additional 243,324 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.