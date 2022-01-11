-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings of ($2.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

VVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Viad has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Viad by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after buying an additional 234,109 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $9,648,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Viad by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 586,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 152,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 522,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after buying an additional 113,377 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.