$0.68 EPS Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

