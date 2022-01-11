$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR opened at $61.68 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

