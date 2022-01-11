-$0.13 EPS Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

VERU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Veru has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veru during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.