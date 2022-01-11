-$0.13 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

AXGN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 5,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,291. The firm has a market cap of $399.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AxoGen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

