$0.10 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million.

MIXT stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $11.51. 16,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,365. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $279.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

