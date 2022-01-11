$0.09 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 112.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.
BKCC stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $308.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.75. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.47.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 45.98%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.