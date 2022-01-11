$0.09 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 112.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BKCC stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $308.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.75. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.