-$0.04 EPS Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). Genasys reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

GNSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genasys by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genasys by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genasys stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 44 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,257. Genasys has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.60 and a beta of 0.48.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

