-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). TrueCar reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 7,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $356.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in TrueCar by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

