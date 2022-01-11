$0.02 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Infinera posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

