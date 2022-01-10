Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.51. Zynga shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 5,619,128 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,822 shares of company stock valued at $745,224. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 3.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Zynga by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

