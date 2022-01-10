Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Europe

Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ZRSEF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Zur Rose Group stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.32. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $238.37 and a one year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

