Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $380.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.74.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $261.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.68. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $1,880,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.