Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 216,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Zhongchao at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

