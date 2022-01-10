Zano (ZANO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $337,869.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00004221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $19.36 million and approximately $337,869.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,886.12 or 1.00307062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00084011 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00366657 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00461979 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00135973 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006895 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001581 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,013,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,983,988 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

