Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) to Hold

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Shares of RANI stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000.

