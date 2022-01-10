Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finance Of America Companies (FOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.