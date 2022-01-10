Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

VBTX opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.