Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMHC. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

