Zacks Investment Research Lowers Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,554 shares of company stock worth $7,581 and sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 52.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 505,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

