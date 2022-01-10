Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OMP opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 526,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 428,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 489,533 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.