Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Sell

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 487,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,288. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $405.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

